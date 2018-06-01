Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

STONE CROSS WInDMILL: will be holding a Tombola in the Arndale Shopping Centre on Saturday June 2 from 9 am to 12 noon.

TSB PHISHING ATTACKS:. There has been a sharp rise in fraudsters sending out fake text messages (smishing) and phishing emails claiming to be from TSB. The increase in the number of reports corresponds with the timing of TSB’s computer system update, which resulted in 1.9 million users being locked out of their accounts. Opportunistic fraudsters are using TSB’s system issue to target people with this type of fraud. Since the start of May there have been 321 phishing reports of TSB phishing made to Action Fraud. This is an increase of 970% on the previous month. In the same reporting period, there have been 51 reports of cybercrime to Action Fraud which mention TSB – an increase of 112% on the previous month. Fraudsters are commonly using text messages as a way to defraud unsuspecting victims out of money. Known as smishing, this involves the victim receiving a text message purporting to be from TSB. The message requests that the recipient clicks onto a website link that leads to a phishing website designed to steal online banking details. Although text messages are currently the most common delivery method, similar communications have been reported with fraudsters using email and telephone to defraud individuals. In several cases, people have lost vast sums of money, with one victim losing £3,890 after initially receiving a text message claiming to be from TSB. Fraudsters used specialist software which changed the sender ID on the message so that it looked like it was from TSB. This added the spoofed text to an existing TSB message thread on the victim’s phone. The victim clicked on the link within the text message and entered their personal information. Armed with this information, the fraudsters then called the victim back and persuaded them to hand over their banking authentication code from their mobile phone. The fraudsters then moved all of the victim’s savings to a current account and paid a suspicious company. Protect Yourself Don’t assume an email or text is authentic:

Always question uninvited approaches in case it’s a scam. Phone numbers and email addresses can be spoofed, so always contact the company directly via a known email or phone number (such as the one on the back of your bank card): Clicking on links/files: Don’t be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected text or email. Remember, a genuine bank will never contact you out of the blue to ask for your full PIN or password.

If you have received a suspicious TSB email, please do not respond to it, report it to us https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_phishing and also forward it to emailscams@tsb.co.uk Every Report Matters. If you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime, report it to us online or by calling 0300 123 2040. Visit Take Five and Cyber Aware for more information about how to protect yourself online.

EASTBPOURNE LIONS : (PART of Lions International) needs YOU as they are looking for new members. If you would like to put something back into the Community and improve your social life, contact the Lions now. email them on richard32@googlemail.com An Open Evening has been arranged for Tuesday June 19. If you would like to attend, please book your place by Tuesday June 5 by contacting the email address shown above.

THE OLD LOOM MILL: in Hailsham is a set of agricultural buildings converted into a craft centre, offering one of the largest selections of discounted knitting wool, fabrics, local crafts and gifts, pottery painting in the South of England. There is an Open Gate for all the Mill’s customers to the Cuckoo Trail and free parking. Why not pay it a visit next time you are on the road to or from Hailsham towards Stone Cross.

SUNNIVA HARTE’S GARDEN: Oak Gate, Hailsham Streert (BN24 5BG) will be open to the public on Sunday June 3 helping to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Thw gardwens will be open from 11 am to 4 pm. It is hoped that you will enjoy a visit to this garden but is it requested that you make a donation when you visit. Money from raffles and the sale of refreshments will also be donated to the Hospice

A FUTURE DATE :FOR for your diary is Saturday June 30 at Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech, when the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have organised a Barn Dance and Hog Roast (6.30 pm for 7 pm). Tickets costing £18 are availabble from the Friends Office, telephone 01323 438236 or by email at esh-tr.friendsdgh@nhs.net Thwere will be live music from DED EFFNIK, caller Tony Dunn.. What is remarkable about this event is that it will be staged in an authentic barn.