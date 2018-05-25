Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

SIGNIFICANT DROP IN CRIMES: across Wealden District. Hard work and commitment by police in Wealden has seen a nine per cent drop in crime during the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2017.

Police officers, police community support officers and special constables have all contributed to the reduction across the 323 square mile district. Burglaries were 19 per cent down, vehicle crime 20 per cent down, violent crime four per cent down and anti-social behaviour 28 per cent down. Inspector Jon Gross, leading the Wealden prevention team, said: “It’s a welcome trend and one which we are committed to seeing continue.” Particularly pleasing is a drop in reports of anti-social behaviour. Some recent issues in Uckfield, though relatively low-level in nature, were impacting badly on some parts of the community. Insp Gross said: “The number of incidents reported to us is greatly reduced from the height of problems in January and February. I’m very grateful for the efforts of my team and colleagues from other departments who have worked hard to address these issues in partnership with other agencies and key stakeholders within the town.” Both the Wealden Community Safety Partnership and Uckfield Town Council had been notably positive in their support. Insp Gross said: “Policing such a large district is a considerable challenge, so it is always rewarding to see the team’s efforts contributing to a reduction in crime. “However, we’re by no means complacent and will be continuing our efforts to keep people safe and feeling safe. This initiative demonstrates our local policing model in action. Recent precept increases in Sussex will be used to strengthen these teams even further, to improve ways for people to contact us and to modernise how we work. To find out more about the local policing model and to read about the Transformation Plan please visit: www.sussex.police.uk/localpolicingmodel

THERE WILL BE A Family Fun Day: on Saturday June 2 from 12 noon at the Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way there will be much for the whole family. Music and Live Entertainment, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Pony Rides, various stalls, BBQ food and drink. There will be a special appearance of the Princesses Rapunzel, Ariel and Jasmine who will be singing at 1.50 pm: they will be available afterwards for photographs.

THE MOMENTUM DANCING GROUP: will be holding a Friday Night Social Dance Evening on Friday June 1 from 8 to 11 pm in St Luke’s Church Parish Centre: entrance is £7. Take along your own drinks and snacks although tea and biscuits will be available which will be free. For more information pleae contact either Pam or Lyndon on 01323 760277 or 07709 329863.

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be held on Monday June 4 when members can enjoy a talk by Lizzie and Tony Gilks entitled “The Way we Were”. The Society is very reasonable to join: Annual subscription is £3.50 for an individual whilst a family, two or more living at the same address, is just £6.

CANCER RESEARCH UK :is holding a fund raising event on June 2 and 3, when their fund raising will be celebrated by a 24 hour Walking Relay at the Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way. Help Cancer Research UK to celebrate the survivors and help make more of them. Find our more on eastbournerelay@gmail.comoital Don’t forget all you dog owners, there is a “Best Dressed Dog” competition.in connection with the “Relay for Life” and owners are invited to enter their dogs to run or walk a lap in fancy dress. Lap entry fee is £5 and all money will be donated to Cancer Research UK. There are some great prizes to be won, lots of fun to be had with stalls, entertainment, food and more.

THERE WILL BE TWO Gardens Open: to the Public on Wednesday June 6 and both will be open from 10.30 am to 4 pm, in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. Take a trip out to Glydes Farm at Ashburnham (TN33 9PB) where you will find a large country garden with colourful beds, large Indian stone terraces and a spring fed pond. There are panoramic views over the surrounding countryside to the sea. Refreshments will be available here. Also in the same postal location, there is the garden at Little Midge: a mature cotytage garden with flower beds, trees, hedges and a pond. There are outstanding views of the South Downs. Off road parking is available.