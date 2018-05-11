Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

WEDNESDAY MAY 16: sees the first Garden to be open to the public in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital. Limekiln Farm in Chalvington (BN27 3TA) will be open from 10.30 am to12.30 pm and 2 to 4 pm. Morning coffee and Afternoon tea will be served. Entry is by donation. Whatever the weather, the garden will be open.

Take the A22 to Golden Cross, turn left towards Ripe and Chalvington and follow the Open Gardens signs.

STONE CROSS WINDMILL: is open on both Saturday and Sunday May 12 and 13, taking part in the National Mills Weekend. The Mill will be open on both days from 10 am to 4 pm.

THURSDAY MAY 17: The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital will be holding a Coffee Morning at 35 Compton Drive, Eastbourne to which you are invited by Rosemary Cameron. Donations of £1 for coffee and biscuits. There will a raffle and Stalls including Home made cakes and Preserves Books, Jewellery and Plants.