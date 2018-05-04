Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

FRAMFIELD GRANGE: Framfield, Uckfield, TH22 5PN, is open on Saturday May 5 from 11 am to 4 pm. There are ten acres of garden with lake, shrub borders and a wild flower meadow with orchids. There are woodland walks and bluebell glades, many hybrids and species of rhododendron and azaleas as well as a beautifully kept walled kitchen garden. There is limited wheelchair access. Dogs must be kept on leads. From Uckfield take B2102 to Framfield, continue on B2102 through Framfield; the Grange is approximately ¼ mile east on the right. Follow signs for parking.

SUSSEX RESIDENTS: invited to complete the 2018 National Rural Crime Survey. It has been three years since the first National Rural Crime Survey asked the public for their views on matters relating to rural crime. This year’s survey went live this week on April 17, and Sussex Police encourages those who live, work or visit rural communities in the county to respond and have their voice heard. Read more here:https://sussex.police.uk/news/sussex-residents-invited-to-complete-the-2018-national-rural-crime-survey/ Appeal for witnesses to two car collision in HailshamPolice are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving two cars on the A22 at Hailsham on Thursday (19 April). A Ford Puma and a Jeep Cherokee collided near the Gleneagles roundabout just before 5pm. The driver of the Ford Puma, an 86-year-old Eastbourne woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital, Hastings. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a 60-year-old man from Lewes, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the Conquest Hospital but later released. .Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting 1006 of 19/04.

MOMENTUM DANCING: invite you to an evening of Social dancing on Friday May 4 in St Luke’s Parish Centre, from 8 to 11 pm: entrance is £7. Take along your own drinks and snacks, although there will be free tea and biscuits available. More information can be obtained by ringing either Pam or Lyndon on 01323 760277 or 07709 329863...

THE EAST SUSSEC HEARING Resource Centre: have organised an evening’s entertainment entitled “Sign of the Times” which will be on Sunday May 20 at Eastbourne Town Hall starting at 2 pm. Poetry includes Dane, movement and words to be=ring poems to life. BSL interpreting and lipspeakers provided. Tea/coffee included in the entry cost of £5 (£3 for concessions). Tickets willbe available on the door opr to book call 01323 722505 (voice text) or e-mail: mail@eshrc.org.uk or online at www.eshrc.og.uk