Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE 2018 FIFA WORLD Cup: will take place from 14th June – 15th July 2018. The worldwide demand for match tickets is expected to be significant. Action Fraud have been alerted to several websites which are offering World Cup Tickets for sale, some at highly inflated prices. A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA regards the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a very serious issue and it has been reminding all football fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets.” “FIFA has received various complaints and enquiries by customers of non-authorised ticket sales platforms, and has consistently confirmed that these companies cannot guarantee access to the stadiums as the respective tickets may be cancelled. Insofar customers are at risk of investing a high amount of money (also for travelling and accommodation) without having the certainty to actually be able to attend the matches.” FIFA have also warned that “any tickets obtained from any other source, such as ticket brokers, internet auctions or unofficial ticket exchange platforms, will be automatically rendered void and invalid”. Action Fraud received over six hundred reports and intelligence submissions in relation to the previous World Cup so it’s vital that football fans exercise caution when considering a purchase or making a transaction. Protect yourself: Don’t take the risk. Tickets for the World Cup 2018 can only be purchased directly from FIFA. For more information, please visit www.FIFA.com/tickets. A FAN ID is required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums. Exercise caution if using a third party to obtain your FAN ID for you. You may be charged inflated costs for the service and your personal details may be compromised. For more information, please visit www.fan-id.ru. Visit the Take Five website for the latest guidance on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. For useful advice and information on the World Cup please visit the Government Guidance Pages; https://www.gov.uk/guidance/be-on-the-ball-world-cup-2018

ONCE AGAIN THE HAVEN Players: produced a great evenings’ entertainment, performing the classic melodrama of Sweeney Todd. For an amateur group this was a massive undertaking. It was also a real change for the players but they took on the challenge of this very difficult play wholeheartedly. Despite the small stage, the way the set was used to create the various scenes was wonderful. The superb lighting added to the whole atmosphere and the opening music portrayed the menace in the air brilliantly. The mechanism of the chair was wonderful in the way it despatched its victims. A lovely touch was the provision of mini pies supplied with the refreshments for sale in the interval. Who has not thought Sweeney Todd totally evil but Mark Davidson managed to bring a feeling of some sympathy to the role. He was well assisted in his evil doings by Wendy Stubbs as Mrs Lovett. Mark Gurney was a very impressive judge. They were ably supported by the rest of the cast. Is there a happy ending? Yes, but only for the young couple played by Yana Mason and Alicia Jay. Do make a note of the next production which is Music from the Movies being held on July 13 and 14 at the Memorial Hall Stone Cross. Full details will be advertised nearer the date.

THE NEXT MEETING ODF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be held in Westham Village Hall on Monday May 7 starting at 7.30 pm when Heather Woodward will be speaking about “Rudyard Kipling and Batemans”. The normal entry charges for meetings applies i.e. Members 25p and Non members £1. All are welcome. Refreshments will be available after the meeting.