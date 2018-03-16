Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

REME Association :the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday March 28 in the Royal British Legion Club, Polgate, starting at 7.30 pm.

RECRUITING: is now taking place for the Eastbourne Roller Derby. Get fit, learn to skate and be part of the team. Find out more at facebook.com’EBRollerDerby

THE EASTBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: will be holding their Spring Concert in St Saviour’s Church, South St, Eastbourne on Sunday March 18 starting at 7 pm. Tickets cost £14 ((£12 for ESO Friends), £15 on the door (£13 for ESO Friends) Tickets are available on line at concertmanager@eso.org.uk and also from Reid and Dean, 43/45 Cornfield Rd.