PINK FLOYD MUSIC SHOW: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from 7.30pm for 8pm start, tonight, Friday. A concert for Pink Floyd fans with Andy Drudy (guitar) and Jane Reeves (lead vocalist). Tickets £20 at www.usandthempresents.com

OPEN DAY: At The Crouch Bowling Club, Crouch Gardens, East Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

Come and see what the club and the new clubhouse have to offer. For more information call Pat Purser on 01323 654788 or email pat.purser@hotmail.co.uk

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Bishopstone Village is having an Open Day tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 2pm to include a Easter Egg Hunt, items for sale including knits, cards, books, plants, toys and refreshments. Local Historian Philip Pople will be available to answer any questions on this beautiful Anglo Saxon Church. All proceeds to the upkeep of St Andrew’s.

SEAFORD CHORAL SOCIETY: Will be performing at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm. Tickets £10 are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents or on the door.

SEAFORD MUSIC SOCIETY: Will be performing a family concert for children of all ages on Sunday at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from 3pm.

Tickets £8, accompanied children free. Tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.

COMMUNITY MEETING: From Plastic Free Society Seaford on Tuesday from 7pm at The Seven Sisters, Alfriston Road.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing I Got Life! (Aurore) (Subtitles) cert 15 on Friday April 19 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.