COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing King of Thieves cert. 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane starting 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

QUIZ NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tonight, Friday. Teams upto six people at £5 per head, with proceeds going to Teddy Treats Children’s Charity and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society. Resturant and bar will be open.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. Ashworth and Rattenbury Guitars will be performing a wide range of music including Baroque, Latin American music. Free event with a retiring collection.

CYCLE SEAHAVEN: Bike Surgeries tomorrow, Saturday, at the Police Station from 10am to 12.15pm. Bike safety checks and simple repairs.

BEACH CLEAN: At The Buckle on Sunday from 10am. Gloves, bags, and litter pickers provided or bring your own bucket. Supervised children welcome.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields from 9am to 1pm on Sunday. Free car parking and refreshments are available. Stallholders please arrive at 7.30am.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. The speaker is John Wright talking on Canadian Postal History. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 or wwwseafordstampclub.co.uk

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing National Theatre Live, All About Eve cert. 12A at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane on Thursday starting at 7pm. Advance tickets are available at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.