COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Cold War (Zimna Wojna) (subtitles) cert 15 tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

CREAM TEA: With the Town Crier. Peter White will be giving a talk on Town Criers and Bellmen followed by a cream tea tomorrow, Saturday, at 2.30pm, Seaford Town Council Chamber, 37 Church Street. Tickets on the door at £6.50 inclusive. All proceeds to Teddy Treats Children’s Charity and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society. For more information Tel. 01323 894870.

SPRING FAIR: With various stalls at St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 10am. Entrance 50p includes tea and coffee. Organised by National Trust Seaford Association.

SUSSEX ART COLLECTIVE: Second series of exhibitions from tomorrow, Saturday, to Thursday April 25 at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street.

QUIZ NIGHT: In aid of Teddy Treats Children’s Charity and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society at The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road on Friday April 5 at 7pm. Up to six to a team at £5 per head. For more information Tel. 01323 894870.

MOTHERING SUNDAY: Special family service with Eucharist on Sunday at All Saints Church, West Dean off Litlington Road at 11am. All welcome.