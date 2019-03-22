SEAFORD MUSICAL THEATRE: An audience with Dawn Gracie tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Enjoy Tales from the Dressing Room, Vintage Tunes from the 50s and 60s. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema is showing The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society cert 12A on tomorrow, Saturday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. This is a Matinee starting at 2.30pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

SEAFORD MUSIC SOCIETY: Are holding a concert at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, at 3pm. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.

FASHION SHOW: In aid of the Mayor’s Charities Teddy Treats and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society at M&Co, Broad Street on Friday March 29. Tickets selling fast which are available from M&Co.

CREAM TEA: With our Town Crier, Peter White, who will also give a talk on Town Criers and Bellmen Past and Present, 80 percent Hilarious and 20 percent Serious. On Saturday March 30 at 2.30pm at the Council Chamber, Seaford Town Council, 37 Church Street. Tickets on the door at £6.50 including cream tea. Proceeds to the Mayor’s Charities. Tel. 01323 894870.

QUIZ NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road on Friday April 5 at 7pm. Teams up to six people and tickets are £5 per person. Proceeds to the Mayor’s Charities. Tel. 01323 894870.