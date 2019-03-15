COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing First Man cert 12A tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE: At St James Trust, Blatchington Road today Friday from 10am to noon. Please bring your brown NHS record book. For more information Tel. 01323 722505 or Email mail@eshrc.org.uk

SUPPORT GROUP: Seaford Deafblind Support Group are holding their friendly relaxed group today, Friday, at Ashleigh Glegg House, Grosvenor Road from 10.30am to noon. New members welcome. For more information Tel. 01323 722505 or Email mail@eshrc.org.uk

TABLE TOP SALE: At East Dean Village Hall, East Dean tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 12.30pm. Tea and cake available. Entry 50p.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. Performing will be Clare Beesley (flute) and Peter Churchill (piano accordion). Free entry with a retiring collection.

LECTURES: East Blatchington Lectures. Tickets are selling fast for the first lecture of the new season given by the popular Art Historian Kay Blackburn entitled To the River. The talk will take place on Tuesday April 2 from 2.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road. Tickets are £7 which includes light refreshments and are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.