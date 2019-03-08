COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing A Fantastic Woman, cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE: NHS Batteries and Hearing Loss Advice at the Downs 60+ Club, Sutton Corner today, Friday, from 10am to noon. Drop in and meet your local friendly team. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel. 01323 722505.

LACE SOCIETY: Seven Sisters Lace Society are having their group session on Sunday at the WI Hall, Claremont Road. Come and make lace with our friendly group. For more information Tel. 01323 483659.

PLAUSCHGRUPPE: A German conversation group are meeting on Monday at The White Lion, Claremont Road from 7pm. The group is for experienced, rusty and new German speakers. For details Tel. Peter 01323 897360.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their AGM at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will also be a competition. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Lenoard’s Church, Church Street on Saturday March 16 from 1pm which will be given by Julia Kemp soprano and Rosemary Kemp piano. The recital has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.

TO THE RIVER: A new season of the popular East Blatchington Lectures starts soon with one of its most popular presenters, the are historian Kay Blackburn. She will present a talk with the intriguing title Four Cathedrals and a River and already tickets are selling rapidly. Anyone interested should try to get tickets as soon as possible, before they all go. Kay’s plan is to go along the Rhine through three countries, Switzerland, France and Germany, to visit four magnificent Cathedrals and examine the location, context and architecture of each before analysing important artworks connected with them. The trip starts with Basel Cathedral, then moves onto Strasbourg. Next comes Speyer Cathedral in Germany, which began in 1030, has a unique crypt and the tombs of eight German Emperors and Kings and three Empresses. Finally to Cologne whose cathedral has the relics of three kings and is rich in sculpture and paintings, including several altarpieces. The talk is on Tuesday April 2 at 2.30pm at St Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road. Tickets are £7 which includes light refreshments and are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street.

MAYOR’S FASHION SHOW: Is being hosted by M&Co on Friday March 20 at 7pm in aid of Teddy Treats and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society. Tickets are now on sell at M&Co, Broad Street at £6. The evening will include Nikki Bond School of Dance, raffle and all the latest fashions modeled by volunteers and also a chance to buy at the end of the evening.

TALK: By Peter White (Seaford’s Town Crier) on Town Criers and Bell Men Past and Present on Saturday March 30 from 2.30pm at the Council Chamber, Seaford Town Council and then enjoy a cream tea all for £6.50. Proceeds to the Mayor’s Charities Teddy Treats and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society.

QUIZ NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Friday April 4 from 7pm. £5 per person and teams up to six. Please contact STC on 01232 894870. All proceeds to the Mayor’s Charities.