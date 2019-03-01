COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing The Rider (Subtitles) cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their AGM on March 13 at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARIES: Fashion Show at M&Co on Friday March 29 from 7pm. Tickets are available in store at £6. All proceeds to the Mayor’s Charities, Teddy Treats and Seaford Museum and Heritage Society.