ACT OF REMEMBRANCE: At The War Memorial, Sutton Park Road on Sunday, Armistice Day. Wreath laying begins at 10.35am, Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am. At 11.15am parade march off to St Leonard’s Church for Service of Remembrance.

COMMONWEALTH: Service of Remembrance on Tuesday at Seaford Cemetery. Remembering the many from Canada, Ireland and West Indies who were in the North and South Camps in Seaford and are buried here. Wreath laying begins at 10.35am with the Last Post at 11am.

REMEMBER: St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road are continuing their recognition of the 100 years since the end of the First World War. The church and churchyard is open to visitors with various works of art and installations to help people to remember the sacrifices of 800,000 who lost their lives, to give thanks for peace and to continue to pray for end of conflict in our world. On Remembrance Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 9.30am. All are welcome to pray for Peace.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Further Consultation on the Seaford Neighbourhood Plan is taking place until December 13. Two further sites are being proposed for housing and Grand Avenue fields are being proposed as Local Green Spaces. There are also a number of smaller amendments to the Plan. More information is on the Seaford Town Council Website and hard copies can be read at the following locations: The Council Offices, 37 Church Street; The Library, Sutton Park Road; The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road; St Andrew’s Porch, Bishopstone Village, during normal Church opening times (Sunday’s 8am to noon, Wednesday and Saturday 9.30am to 3.30pm.

MURDER ON THE NILE: A new production at Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road from tonight, Friday, until Saturday November 17 at 7.45pm. Sunday only at 2.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Redgold Opticians, Broad Street.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Journey’s End cert 12A on Sunday at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 4pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

JAZZ: Splash Point Jazz Club is at The View, Seaford Head Gold Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Jeff Williams (trombone). Tickets on the door or online www.wegottickets.com/ splashpointjazz

CONCERT: Sovereign Sea Music Festival Warm up Concert at the The Baptist Church, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 4pm to 6pm. In support of Newhaven Lifeboat. Free entry with a retiring collection.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are meeting on Wednesday at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane at 7pm for 7.30pm. The speaker is Lionel Jones talking on Eastbourne Postal History. All stamp and postcard collector’s are welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

TALK: Seaford Museum and Heritage Society are having an illustrated talk by Kevin Gordon, Sussex 1918: The Armistice and Beyond at The Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road on Wednesday from 2.30pm. Tickets £5. Tel. 01323 898222.

CHARITY EVENT: Sassy Hair and Beauty Charity Event at 32 High Street on Wednesday from 9am to 5.30pm. Instead of paying the salon, make a suggested minimum donation of £10 to the Youth Counselling Project.