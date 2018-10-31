COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Faces Places (subtitles) cert PG tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Krissy’s Open House and Christmas Fayre in its 17th year starts tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 25 Chyngton Way. Lovely preserves and relishes making ideal Christmas presents. For more information ring 01323 871400 or krissyofsussex@hotmail.co.uk

REMEMBER: St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road are set to mark the 100 years since the end of the First World War. The church and its churchyard will be open to visitors from Sunday with various works of art and installations to help people to remember the sacrifices of 800,000 who lost their lives, to give thanks for peace and to continue to pray for end of conflict in our world. The churchyard will be decorated with art work created by parishioners and by Clifden House Dementia Care Home, who are also making banners for the interior of the church. In addition, local quilters are making special and unusual banners to hang in the sanctuary, either side of the east window.

Tommy, figures produced as part of the project which has the title of There But Not There, will be installed and there will be a special corner of the tower dedicated to remembrance. It is also hoped to include art work from St Peter’s Art Group and from local school children.

On Remembrance Sunday itself, November 11, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 9.30am at St Peter’s with visiting preacher Father David Milnes. All are welcome to come and pray for Peace.

TALK: A Window on Tide Mills presented by Luke Barber at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village on Saturday November 24 from 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 which includes refreshments during the interval of cheese and wine etc. will be available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road from November 5 or Tel. 01323 890088 pre-booking is advised. All proceeds to The Willett Trust.

DIARY DATES: Christmas Charity Coffee Morning in aid of Newhaven Lifeboat on Friday December 7 at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

There will also be a bring and buy local produce stall.