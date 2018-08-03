HARD OF HEARING CLUB: Is meeting today, Friday, at St James Trust, Blatchington Road from 2.15pm to 4pm. Guest speaker and other activities, refreshments and a raffle. New members always welcome. Tel. Pauline 01323 895216.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: 116th Horticultural Show is tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Head School, Arundel Road from 1.30pm to 4pm. Admission £1 children free. Organized by the Seaford and District Horticultural Society.

SUMMER FETE: At Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm in aid of St Andrew’s Church. Plenty of activities, stalls, fun dog show, Punch and Judy, refreshments, raffle and much more.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. Lucia D’Avanzo-Lewis (violin) and Katy Furmanski (double bass). Lasts approximately one hour and is Free with a retiring collection.

OPEN GAMES MORNING: At The Crouch Bowling Club, East Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 1pm. Try your hand at bowling, also target bowls and golf putting. There will also be bric-a-brac, books, bags, raffle and refreshments.

OUTDOOR SERVICE: Of Remembrance at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village on Sunday starting at 4pm. A service for anyone who would like to remember a loved one buried in the churchyard, followed by refreshments. Everyone welcome.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair on Sunday at The Martello Fields from 9am to 1pm. Free car parking. Stallholders at 7.30am, pitches are £8.

SPLASH POINT: Jazz Club will be performing at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from5pm to 7.30pm. Performing The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Brandon Allen (sax). Entry £10 on the door children free.

ART EXHIBITION: At Arts@theCrypt, Church Street starting Monday to Friday August 10 inclusive, by the Stone Cross Painting Group. Annual exhibition from this established group of professional and leisure artists.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Sea Life Family Fun Day at Pump Barn, Seven Sisters Country Park, Exceat on Tuesday from 11am to 3pm. Marine themed activities for all the family. Art and craft, sea cinema and real creatures from our local rock pools to view. Suitable for ages 5 to 11 years. Children must accompanied by an adult. Drop in event, no booking required.

ROCKPOOL BIOBLITZ: Meet at South Hill Barn Car Park, Seaford Head Nature Reserve on Wednesday at 1pm to 4pm. Join us on the beach at Seaford Head to explore the rock pools and identify our finds. Suitable for children 5 to 11 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free but booking is essential tel. 07943504479 or email nikkihills@sessexwt.org.uk

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. The speaker is Bob Knight talking on Postmarks and Postcards of Sussex. All Stamp and Postcard Collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 or www.seaford stampclub.co.uk