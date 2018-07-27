OPEN GARDEN: For NGS at Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close today, Friday, from noon to 5pm. Coffee/tea, cakes, light lunches and afternoon teas are available. Entry £4.50 children free.

COLOUR WAVE: Exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from today, Friday, until Saturday August 4 from 10am to 4pm and Thursday 10am to 1pm. A collaboration of Seaford artists works will be on display.

IN PRAISE OF LOVE: Is being performed by Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road from tonight, Friday, until Saturday August 4. Performances are at 7.45pm except for Saturday August 4, this will be a matinee only at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street.

SOUTH COAST TRIATHLON: Is tomorrow, Saturday, starting at the Martello Fields at 9am come and support all those who compete.

GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford Cemetery by Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, meeting at cemetery gates, Alfriston Road at 2pm. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street at £5. Sorry no dogs.

GARDEN TRAIL: Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday covering various gardens from Seaford to Hove from 11am to 5pm. Official opening at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone on Saturday at 11am by TV gardener Jim Buttress. Entry is £2 per garden or £6 day saver for all gardens. For more details visit www/macmillangardentrail.co.uk or Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

GUIDED TOUR: Of Tidemills by Kevin Gordon on Sunday at 2pm. Meet at the Buckle Car Park, Marine Parade. Tickets are £5 and are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford Town on Monday evening at 7.30pm. Walking tour by Kevin Gordon. Tickets are £5 and are available Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street which is also the meeting place.

OPEN GARDEN: For NGS at Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close on Wednesday from noon to 5pm. Entry £4.50 children free.

SUMMER FETE: St Andrew’s Summer Fete on Saturday August 4 at Bishopstone Village from noon to 4pm. Fancy dress for the under 10’s, Dog Show which includes fancy dress for dog and owner, refreshments and many stalls.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Saturday August 4 at 1pm which will be given by Bottesini Ensemble comprising of violin and double bass. The concert has free admission with a retiring collection and lasts approximately an hour.

SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village on Sunday August 5 at 4pm. A short open air service in memory of those at rest in St Andrew’s Churchyard followed by a cup of tea in the Parish Hall. Everyone welcome.