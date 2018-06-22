COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Darkest Hour cert PG tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from the Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

SUMMER FAIR: At Cradle Hill School, Lexden Road tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 3pm. Many games and fun stalls also raffle, barbecue and much more.

SUMMER FAYRE: At St Luke’s Church, Chyngton tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm. Variety of games and stalls including home-made cakes, barbecue, ice cream and refreshments.

SONGS FOR SUMMER: Sung by Seaford Choral Society tomorrow, Saturday, at the Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 7pm. Selection of choral songs from across the ages and continents. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or Steamworks by Seaford Station and on the door.

SEAFORD MOTORFEST: On Sunday at the Martello Fields from 11am to 5pm. Free family motoring event featuring classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, scooters and trikes. There will also be a funfair, stalls and much more.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday from 4pm. Includes pieces by Vivaldi, Nigel Hess, Mahler, Stanley Myers and Holst. Followed by refreshments and a chance to meet the performers.

NHS COMMUNITY HEALTH CHECK: On Tuesday at Seaford Library, Sutton Park Road from 10am to 3pm. Health checks for 40 to 74 year olds finding out your cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI. To make an appointment tel. 0300 303 3624 or email healthy@sussexcommunity.org.uk

OPEN GARDEN: At The Long House, West Dean BN25 4AL on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm in aid of National Garden Scheme. Admission £5, children free, sorry no dogs. Free parking within the village. Tea/coffee and home-made cakes also plants for sale.