COMEDY: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, from 7pm for 8pm start. Hosted by Julie Jepson. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, The View or on the door. Tel. 07773522943 or email comedyseaford@outlook.com

LAST CHANCE: To see Wizard of Oz performed by Seaford Musical Theatre at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tonight, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. An organ recital by Richard Dawson. This event is free with a retiring collection and lasts approximately one hour.

OPEN GARDEN: At Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone from 1pm to 5pm tomorrow, Saturday. Opening for the Association of Carers, come and enjoy afternoon tea in this stunning garden by the sea. Entry £3. www.driftwoodbysea.co.uk

HOPSCOTCH GARDEN PARTY: The Old School, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10,30am to 12.30pm. All welcome, children will enjoy the Imagination Playground. Tel. 01323 492123.

NGS OPEN GARDENS: On Sunday at various gardens throughout Seaford from noon to 5pm. Entry is £6 and the gardens are: Cupari, 8 Sandgate Close; High Trees, 83 Firle Road; Lavender Cottage, 69 Steyne Road; 34 Chyngton Road and Seaford Community Garden in Crouch Gardens, East Street.

DRIFTWOOD: 4 Marine Drive will be open on Tuesday as part of the National Garden Scheme from 11am to 5pm. Entry £5. There are garden decorations for sale, morning coffee, light lunches and afternoon teas.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Darkest Hour cert PG on Friday June 22 from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.