SUMMER PARTY: Cancer Research UK Summer Party tomorrow, Saturday, at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. There will be Gourmet Burgers including vegetarian a welcome drink and live music. Tickets are £25 from www.seafordcruk.org tel: 07824634513 or 07732273475 email seafordlocalcommittee@gmail.com

OPEN DAY: At Seaford Tennis Club, Belgrave Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Come and play with a qualified coach, meet adult and junior members also mini tennis for ages 3 to 10 years. There is 25 percent memberships discount. Free coffee, tea and cake. Tel. 01323 892322.

HOUSE CALL: One of the most famous houses in Sussex, once occupied by one of the country’s most popular authors, is the subject of the next East Blatchington Lecture on Tuesday. It will be an illustrated talk by Garry Enstone, a lecturer at Bateman’s the 17th century house in Burwash, East Sussex which was the home of Rudyard Kipling from 1902 until his death in 1936. It is to be held at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome. Tickets are £7 including tea and cakes from the church or from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

CONCERT: Concentus Sings Summer on Saturday June 9 at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street from 7pm performing classical to contemporary. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

SEAFORD MUSICAL THEATRE: Presents The Wizard of Oz at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from Friday June 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, with evening performances on Friday’s and Saturday’s at 7.30pm and matinee performances on Saturday’s and Sunday’s at 2.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.ticket/source .co.uk/thebarntheatre

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema’s next showing will be on Friday June 22 with The Darkest Hour cert PG at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.