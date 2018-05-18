COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema have a special event showing of In Between (subtitled) cert 15 tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

COMEDY SEAFORD: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tonight, Friday. Comedy evening hosted by Julie Jepson. Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start. Tickets available on the door or in advance from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

BEER FESTIVAL: At the Old Boot Inn, 13 High Street starting at 10am to late today, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. Come and join us for our inaugural Beer Festival.

SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE: 4 Steyne Road are performing The 39 Steps from today, Friday, until Saturday May 26. For times of performances and advance tickets are obtainable from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street. Email tickets@seafordlittletheatre.co.uk

EXHIBITION: By Newhaven Art Club at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street from tomorrow, Saturday, until Thursday from 10am to 5pm.

FAMILY CONCERT: By Seaford Music Society at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street on Sunday from 4pm to 5pm. The Enchanted Violin. Advance tickets available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street or on the door.

AGM: Seaford and Bishopstone Neighbourhood Watch AGM at St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane from 7pm on Thursday. All welcome.