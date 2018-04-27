COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars cert 15 starring Eric Clapton and Bobby Whitlock at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tonight, Friday, from 7.30pm. Also a matinee tomorrow, Saturday, at 2.30pm we are showing Battle of the Sexes cert 12A starring Emma Stone. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

NHS HEALTH CHECK: On Tuesday at Seaford Library. For people aged 40 to 74 years, to check your BMI blood pressure, cholesterol levels and find out how to make small health improvements. To book tel. 0300 3033624 or email healthy@sussexcommunity.org.uk

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE DROP-IN: On Tuesday at Seaford Library from 3pm to 7pm. Find out about the variety of services currently provided locally in Seaford. Staff from a whole range of health providers will be sharing information giving talks and answering questions.

LOOK: The popular annual plant sale will be held at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road on Saturday May 5 from 10am to noon. It has a reputation for good quality and a wide variety of plants will be on offer. An added attraction will be a display of cards by a local prize-winning photographer Phil Sutters, with a wide range of subjects, all at a very good price. Refreshments with tea and mouth-watering cakes will also be available.

PICTURES: A prize-winning local cameraman, Phil Sutters will be giving what promises to be a fascinating talk in the latest of the East Blatchington Lectures series on Tuesday at 2.30pm. He will be telling all kinds of stories and illustrating them with all kinds of photographs to explain the intriguing title Art in the Open: Surprising Southwark. It will be at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road and everyone is welcome. Tickets are £7 including tea and cakes from the church or from estate agents Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street.

BISHOPSTONE MAY FAIR: Will be taking place on Saturday May 5 from noon to 4pm at Bishopstone Village, there will be many attractions for all ages. Free parking and entry. If you would like to donate any items or offer to help please contact Linda on 01323 492246.