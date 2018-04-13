COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing The Florida Project cert 15 tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

SPRING FAYRE: At Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Stalls include home-made cakes, jams and pickles plus books, cards, tombola and raffle. Refreshments available with free entry. An opportunity to come and view the green and clubhouse. Tel. 01323 892831.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm. Antonio Oyarzabai will be playing the piano. The concert is free but is self-supported by donations to a retiring collection.

SEAFORD SESSIONS: This is first of a new regular event, an eclectic range of quality live music acts. Acoustic band Contraband provides wicked foot stomping music at The Little Theatre, Steyne Road tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 (under 16’s free but must be accompanied by an adult). Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm for the public. Free car parking. Stallholders at 7.30am and pitches are £8. www.seafordrotary.org.uk

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT: For Seaford Lifeguards on Tuesday at The View, Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road from 7pm. Teams up to six. Tickets £5 per person. To register your team call STC on 01323 894870.

COUCH TO 5K: First new session on Tuesday, of the popular nine week course following the NHS Couch to 5K Plan with the support of Seaford Striders a friendly mixed ability club. Participants are expected to to join Seaford Striders for ongoing coaching at regular club nights after the course has finished. Pre-registration essential. Email info@seafordstriders.org.uk

SEAFORD U3A: Coffee Morning at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday from 10am to noon. Come along and find out about courses, workshops and outings. £1 includes coffee, tea and cake. Prospective members welcome. www.u3asites.org.uk/seaford

YOGA CLASS: Yoga and Relaxation classevery Tuesday at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 6.30pm to 8pm during term times. Cost is £7 per class although this is not a drop in class, payment is for a term in advance. For more details contact Susannah or to book a place tel. 07862263869 or email susannah@breathing-spaces.com. This is a gentle form of yoga, is perfect for beginners and experienced practitioners. It is healing the body and mind, helps people of all ages and levels of fitness to improve stamina, tone your body, improve posture, release stress and tension and find greater peace and harmony, Asanas and postural awareness.

PLASTIC MILK BOTTLE TOPS: Please save these as they help to raise funds for equipment at Eastbourne General Hospital. Drop off points are at M&Co, Broad Street or St James Trust, Blatchington Road. Thank you.