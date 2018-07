POLEGATE WINDMILL MUSIC DAY: Polegate Windmill is holding its annual Music Day on Sunday July 22nd featuring local group CON BRIO.

There will also be stalls and strawberry cream teas as well as teas and refreshments and guided tours of the Windmill. The day lasts from 2pm to 5pm.The Mill is at Park Croft, Willingdon BN26 5LB.