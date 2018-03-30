WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WANTED: Street stewards to deliver Polegate Community News. Please contact Polegate Community Centre for more info.

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, and drink tea and coffee.

POLEGATE ART GROUP: Do you enjoy drawing or painting? If so, why not join us? We are a friendly group with different abilities and meet up every Monday at St.Georges Church Hall from

9:30 till 12:30. Our professional artist Nick Englefield is on hand to help and advise, along with our other members. Interested? Then just pick up the phone and ring Pat on 01323486603..or John on 01323489028..or Malcolm on 01323506688.

Polegate Windmill: The AGM of the Polegate Windmill will be held at St Johns Church Hall, Polegate High Street on Friday April 6th at 7.30pm.After the AGM itself and refreshments there will be a talk by David Jones of the Committee on the History of the British Syphon Company, Hampden Park. We are always interested to hear from anyone who might like to join the team responsible for keeping the Windmill open and operational.’

Polegate Collectors & Model Railway Fair: Sunday 1st April Polegate Community Centre, Windsor Way BN26 6QF, admission £1.50 ( children Free ) 10 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. Free Parking. Refreshments Available Old Toys, Trains, Tinplate, Dinky, Corgi, lead toys and More. Run by The Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club

SPA VALLEY: See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715. Also vacancies for more volunteers, in all departments.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

SCOUT GROUP: First Polegate Scout Group, who meet at the Centre, are at risk and need volunteers for Cub and Scout Sections to ensure future children have the opportunity to experience the benefits Scouting has to offer. If you are interested and able to spare a few hours on a Friday evening during term time please get in touch for a chat and they will let you know what’s involved. Phone Pam on 07393312970 Email: glitterkip@sky.com.