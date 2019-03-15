Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

MUSIC OF SUSSEX: Will be the subject of a Grill Night and talk held at Priory Court Hotel on Thursday April 18th Following on from the successful Bizzare Sussex talk, Robert Slater is now presenting this new talk on Sussex. Did you know Elgar wrote his Cello Concerto in Sussex, have you ever heard of Havergal Brian who composed the longest ever symphony, how did Bognor Regis inspire a famous piece of radio music and then there is a drunken choirmaster, a trial for treason and even a piece inspired by a ghostly leper colony. Booking via Priory Court on 01323 763150 and ticket price £15 includes a Grill Night Meal and the Talk !

DEFIBRILLATOR ETHEL WOOD: Fundraising is well under way for a Defibrillator to be fitted on the outside of the Ethel Wood Hall on Coast Road. This life saving piece of equipment will be available 24/7 and will be there for the local residents of Coast Road and Beachlands and of course the many users of this busy Hall. A Pevensey Bay Spring Draw is being held, tickets cost £1 each and there will be well over a dozen prizes. Tickets available at local businesses or phone 07740 828215

AQUA BAR QUIZ: 4th May Saturday a Quiz in aid of the above Ethel Wood Defibrillator Appeal together with the Draw for the Pevensey Bay Spring Draw. Entry £2.50 per person and a maximum of six per team. Book by phoning the Aqua Bar on 01323 769225

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: Will be reopening at Easter and will feature two new displays. The first is Pevensey and area during the Two World Wars (you may have noticed a sign outside listing the casualties of the conflicts) Do you have any items relating to the Wars which you would not mind lending to go on display? If so then please get in touch 01323 764528 or 01323 760581 or 01323 733419 There will also be a display detailing the history of Pevensey and the Cinque Ports.

The Pevensey Town Trust who run the Court House are also pleased to confirm sometime in the near future repairs will be going ahead to the West Wall, suffering from subsidence it has had wooden cladding over for quite a time, but now planning permission has been passed for work to repair the wall. Permission has also been given to replace or repair two small windows which are in a bad state, to fit a small low glass roof over the courtyard and add a cloakroom downstairs for use by the volunteers. All this will help the museum keep the past alive for many future generations.