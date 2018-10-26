Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

QUIZ ETHEL WOOD HALL: There will be a quiz on November 9th at the Ethel Wood Hall on Coast Road Pevensey Bay in aid of raising money for the purchase of a Defibrillator to be fitted on the outside of the Hall. There will be food included in the interval (Chilli and Bread) Cost is £6.95 each and a maximum team number is six and booking is essential. Phone 07740 828215

PEVENSEY HALOWEEN GHOST WALKS: There will be a walk on Saturday 27th at 7.30pm and another on Wednesday 31st Halloween at 7,30pm. Additionally there will be a late walk on Halloween 31st at 10.30 finishing midnight ! Meet at the Castle Car Park £8 Adults and £4 under 14. There is no need to book as the walks will go ahead whatever the weather, but for more details check www.sussexguidedwalks.co.uk

BOOK LAUNCH PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: In 1982 G C Sacret left a folder containing a loose leaf version of a book about Pevensey ‘Pevensey The Port and The Levels’ at the Court House. It has laid there for over thirty years and is a fascinating history of Pevensey with loads of previously untold research. It has finally been produced as a paperback in limited numbers. On Saturday 27th at 3pm there will be a book launch at the Court House with talks from Town Trust chairman Robert Slater and Curator Peter Harrison. Entry is free and copies of the book will be on sale.

PEVENSEY DEFIBRILATOR: A small group of people gathered last Saturday to mark the fitting of the Defibrillator in Pevensey which is now in place in the Market Square Car Park. The short talk was followed by Coffee and Biscuits