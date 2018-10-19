Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY GHOST WALKS HALLOWEEN: There will be walks on Saturday 20th and 27th of October at 7.30 and of course one on October 31st Halloween Wednesday at 7.30. Starting at the Castle Car Park. For those more adventurous there is a special walk on the 31st starting at 10.30 and finishing at midnight ! There is no need to book for any of the walks (Except for the late 10.30pm) because they will be running whatever the weather!

DEFIBRILLATOR FOR BEACHLANDS: After a successful campaign to raise the money and fit a Defibrillator in Pevensey in the Market Square Car Park I have now started to raise money for a Defibrillator to hopefully be fitted at the Ethel Wood Hall to cover Coast Road and Beachlands and be available 24/7 fitted externally to the Hall. According to the British Heart Foundation one in a thousand people each year suffer from sudden cardiac arrest and ‘the victim’s chance of survival falls by around 7 - 10% with every minute that defibrillation is delayed. Only rarely are the emergency medical services able to attend and provide defibrillation early enough, and the best way of ensuring prompt defibrillation is for someone nearby to use an AED to deliver the shock that can often save a life.’

A Defibrillator and the case cost around £1500 - £2000 so there is a lot of fundraising to be done. If anyone can put on any events, organize any events, make a donation or help in any way then please get in contact with Robert on 07740 828215.

PEVENSEY DEFIBRILLATOR: Is now installed in the Cattle Market Car Park and ready for use should the need ever arise. Saturday 20th 3pm will see a little ceremony to officially mark the culmination of all the fundraising and everyone who has given a donation or helped is welcome to come along.

QUIZ ETHEL WOOD: Friday 9th November there is a Quiz at the Ethel Wood Hall to raise money for the Defibrillator Fund as described above. Teams of up to six people. There will be food provided in the interval which is included in the entry fee of £6.95 per person (hopefully Chili con Carne and Bread) There are a limited number of places so you will need to book. Again contact 07740 828215.

CHRISTMAS / ST NICOLAS DAY MARKET: Saturday December 8th at the Market Square in Pevensey. St Nicolas (whose official day is actually the 6th!) is the Patron Saint of Pevensey being the Saint of Seafarers hence the long connection with the Port of Pevensey. The market will run from 3 till 6 and hopefully there will be a wide variety of Stalls and also some Christmas Entertainment!!

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: Will be opening on Sunday afternoons through November and December from 1pm till 3pm. This extended opening is being trialled this year. Entrance is of course free.