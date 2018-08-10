Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY DEFIBRILLATOR & VILLAGE DRAW: The campaign to raise money for a Defibrillator to go in the Market Square is now well under way and moving on to raising the money to buy the case and fitting. To get the rest of the money there is going to be a Pevensey Village Draw. Lots of prizes from Coffee with Huw Merriman MP and a Tour of the Palace of Westminster to Sunday Lunch at Priory Court, A ready planted Planter from Hillers, MOT voucher form Haven Garage and even a personal Poem penned by local poet Laurie Wilkinson and more prizes. The draw will be made at a Grand Quiz at Priory Court Hotel on September 19th.

The tickets are £2 each and are available in the village or from myself (give me a call on 07740 828215) Hopefully by September we will have raised enough money to cover all the costs.

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: There are some records being broken at Pevensey Court House and that is not just the temperature but in number of visitors - last week there were nearly 170 !! Entry is FREE so this is an ideal opportunity to come down and take a look around. See the newly discovered Gaol window, look at the copy of the Bayeaux Tapestry, see the painting of Williams return to Normandy in 1067 - Open Wednesdays to Sundays inclusive 11 till 4.

ST NICOLAS CHURCH: will be holding a Concert on 12 th August Neil McLaren and friends Flute and Strings Afternoon Concert 6pm. This years Flower Festival will be on the theme of ‘Memories’ on August 25th to 27th 11 till 5 with free entry and refreshments will be available.