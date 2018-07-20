Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

SCARECROW FESTIVAL: The Festival is underway and this year the theme is ‘Circus’ If you get down to the Market Square you will find all manner of Scarecrows from a Ringmaster, Elephant, several Clowns, and many more. Some Scarecrows are also appearing around the streets as well including on the High Street the ‘Policeman with a speed camera’ hopefully scaring motorists not crows!

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE: This season is open for free (but of course donations are welcome) If you have not taken a look then this is an ideal opportunity to visit and see some of Pevenseys fascinating history including the recently discovered Tudor Gaol window. The Court House will soon be putting in for Planning Permission to facilitate repairs to the West Wall and also other improvements which are vitally needed. Needless to say all alterations are made in conjunction with heritage experts.