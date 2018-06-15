Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY MARKET: IN THE SQUARE The next market is on 14th July Saturday from 10 – 3 Stalls welcome for a donation to a good cause. If you are interested call Robert on 07740 828215 The May Market in the Market Square Pevensey raised nearly £100 towards the Pevensey defibrillator fundraising campaign. There were stalls from bric a brac to plants, a Raffle, Town Trust stand The Royal Oak and Castle were serving Breakfasts and as the Market ended Morris Dancers took over the Square to perform for everyone there. By chance one of the visitors was Russel Barrett who had an amazing story that during a 10km race in Newbury he had a heart attack and his life was saved by a Defibrillator and he has since raised money for others in his home town. This just goes to show what a lifesaver having an AED in Pevensey installed somewhere in the Market Square area could potentially be.

PEVENSEY HISTORY WALKS: There is so much to see of Pevensey’s history from the Court House to the newly restored Church of St Nicolas to the castle. Local Ghost Walk Guide Robert Stevens is this summer setting up regular Pevensey History walks. The aim is the walks will be around an hour and start from the Pevensey Court House. It would be good to make the walks FREE (any donations will go towards the Pevensey Defibrillator Fund) and to that end are there any businesses or individuals who would like to sponser some of the cost in return for an advert on the leaflets promoting the walks. If you can help, then email slaterjas@aol.com.

PRIORY COURT CHARITY QUIZ: There will be a Charity Quiz on the 20th July in aid of the Sports Club Football Teams. Maximum number per team is 6 with entry being £2 each. There is a Raffle as well so with limited places book now!

BEACHY HEAD AND GLENN MILLER: An interesting email was received from William Warwick to the Pevensey Parish Council. He is doing some research into the disappearance of Glenn Miller the famous Band Leader. Miller was flying to entertain troops near Paris on December 15th 1944 and his Norseman Plane was spotted flying over Beachy Head that afternoon. He was never seen again and it still remains a mystery to this day what happened to the plane. Mr Warwick goes on to say ‘Are there any records of historical interest. We have a museum and a historical record section at RAF Uxbridge and will be interested in any history of that and the Royal Observers u/g post at Pevensey or records or details of members still alive who may or may not be members of the ROC Association’ If you can help then reply to william672warwick@btinternet.com

SCARECROW 2018: The Scarecrows are coming back for another year except this time with a difference. The event will be from July 7th for 2 weeks (longer dependent on weather) Theme is “circus”. Why not make a scarecrow to bring down to the “PVP circus” in Market Square, Pevensey. Phone Lin 768530 for details.