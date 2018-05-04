Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

ST NICOLAS HERITAGE OPEN DAY: Will be held on Saturday 12th May. The Open Day to mark the restoration of St Nicolas will start at 11.30 with an organ recital of music from various eras and then be followed by a bell ringing demonstration with an offer that novices who would like to ring the bells will be able to try their hand. At 2pm Peter Harrison the Curator of Pevensey Court House Museum will give a talk on Pevenseys importance as a Sea Port. Special guest Dr Jonathan Foyle, renowned architectural historian and presenter of the BBC programme ‘Climbing Great Buildings’ will then give a talk outlining the national context at the time the Church was built during the turbulent reign of King John. Churchwarden Simon Sargent said “We are delighted that Dr Jonathan Foyle is able to join us for this special day to celebrate the 800 year history of our newly restored church. We are very grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for helping to make this happen, and for contributing to the cost of a number of attractive new displays about the history of St Nicolas and the village which it has served for so long. The Open Day is free of charge and we hope that the varied programme will appeal to people of all ages.”

PEVENSEY COURT HOUSE MUSEUM: If you are visiting the Open Day at St Nicolas then why not go along and see the Museum which will be starting its season at the beginning of May. Entry is now free. A lot has been going on since last year namely with the restoration of the Gaol Cell area and the discovery of a Tudor Window, now fully restored. There is a lot of information about the history of Pevensey so it is well worth a look

RACE NIGHT: A charity Race Night will be taking place at Priory Court Hotel on 1st June. Tickets are £3 each and booking is required as places are limited, money will be going towards a Defibrillator for Pevensey and other projects.. In the meantime the Charity Quiz is on the third Wednesday of every month – this months quiz is for Sussex Wildlife rescue (WRAS)

PEVENSEY BAY LIBRARY: Will be closing on May 5th but hopefully not permanently. There are two groups in the village with plans to take over and run the library, both of whom have put plans into East Sussex County Council. At a recent meeting Pevensey Parish Council agreed to give a further £3000 grant (in addition to the £2000 already granted) towards the Library.

DEFIBRILATOR FOR PEVENSEY: Local resident Robert Slater has started up a campaign with the aim of getting a defibrillator for Pevensey. This will be sited in the Cattle Market Square where it will be available should it need to be used 24 hours a day 365 days a year. Enough money has been raised along with a grant from the British Heart Foundation and a generous donation from Pevensey Town Trust of £465 to pay for the equipment itself. We now need to raise money for the cabinet and installation which will cost several hundred more! So keep a look out for Fund Raising events such as the Race Night in June at Priory Court. The campaign is being run under the name of Health4life.