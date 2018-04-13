Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

HAVEN Players: present next Sweeny Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This will be on at Stone Cross Memorial Hall April 20th 7.30 and April 21st 2.30 and 7.30. To book tickets phone 01323 767816 or havenplayers.ticketsource.co.uk Take a look at the website for more details

St NICOLAS CHURCH: JUBILATE A special concert will be held in St Nicolas, Pevensey at 7pm on Saturday 21 April to celebrate the successful completion of a 10 year project to restore the Grade 1 listed medieval church. The concert will be given by Harvey’s Brass, during which they will play a varied programme of classical, jazz and pop music. And also featuring will be the world premiere of “Jubilate”, commissioned from the distinguished composer (and local resident) Paul Lewis

DEFIBRILATOR FOR PEVENSEY: I have personally started a campaign to raise money for a Defibrillator for Pevensey. 1 in a 1000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrest each year so this is a way to potentially save a life. Already raised is £135 from a Charity Quiz at Priory Court and I am pleased to say following a successful grant application from the British Heart Foundation after the first 600 is raised they will pay the rest (excluding a cabinet) The AED will be placed somewhere in the Market Square Car Park where there is a high footfall and where the unit can be accessed 24hours a day. If you have any ideas for fundraising contact me or look out for events or the collection pots locally.