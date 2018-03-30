Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

THE NEXT MEETING OF: the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society will be on Monday April 2 in Westham Village Hall starting at 7.30 pm when members and guests will hear about the “Wreck of the Amsterdam” told by Geoff Hutchinson. Normal entry charges apply for this meeting, i.e. Members 25p and Non-members (always welcome) £1.

ARE YOU A FAN of jigsaws?: If so, make sure that you are in Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday April 7 when there will be a sale of quality jigsaws, with proceeds being donated to a canine concern.

MOMENTUN DANCING INVITE YOU: to join them on Friday April 6 at St Luke’s Parish Centre for their Friday Night Social Dance Evening, starting at 8 pm. For more information please contact either Pam or Lyndon on 01323 760277 or 07709 329863. There will be free tea and biscuits but you are invited to take along your own drinks and snacks.

A DATE FOR YOUR: diary and a chance to begin your training for the Cancer Research “Relay for Life” being held in Eastbourne on Saturday and Sunday June 2/3 You don’t have to be athletic for this walking relay and it is open to all ages and genders. The world’s largest fund raiser for Caner Research returns to Eastbourne this year for the 3rd year running. The fund raising will be celebrated by a 24 hour walking relay at Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way on the dates shown. Help celebrate survivors and make more of them.