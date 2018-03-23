Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY VILLAGE PARTNERSHIP FREE WORKSHOPS AND TALK: All the workshops are free with tea and coffee and on some even cake!! Monday 9th April 7-9pm Nudge Nudge (How to influence people behaviour using insights from the behavioural sciences) by Dr Jeremy Leach at Priory Court Hotel. Monday 16th April 7-9pm The History of the Lost Medieval Seaport of Pevensey and the levels 7-9pm at Priory Court Hotel. Wednesday 25th April 7 -9.3-pm Our Coast and Pevensey Sea Defences at St Wilfrids Village Hall. Monday 3rd May 4-5.30pm A Guide to and Advice on Benefits held at Bayside Diner and also following in May on Wednesday 16th May 7-9.30pm at St Wilfrids Hall is ‘Revealing Pevensey Hidden History. Finally on June 14th at 2-4pm at Pevensey Bay Baptist Church Hall is ‘Dementia Friends plus How to Avoid being Scammed’ Numbers are limited for all the workshops so call on 01323 767318 or contact info@pevenseyvillages.org. The pevenseyvillages.org website contains more information on each of the courses.

PEVENSEY COURTHOUSE AND GAOL: Will be opening Easter Weekend 31st and 1st April This season entry is FREEso get along and take a look at the new displays, the newly discovered Tudor window and the restored Gaol Cells.