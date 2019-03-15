COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on Tuesday in the Anzac Room at 6pm. Any questions from residents should be sent to the Acting Town Manager (townmanager@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk) by Monday. The annual report is available from the Information Office or via the PTC website: www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

SUMMER FAIR: Peacehaven Town Council are actively organising this year’s Summer Fair which will take place on Saturday July 13 from 11am to 4pm at Centenary Park. PTC are taking bookings for stalls and commercial pitches. If you’re a business and would like to sponsor the event please email: Deborah Donovan civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk for further information.

COUNCILLORS: Interested in becoming a councillor? Peacehaven Town Council is calling on residents passionate about their community to stand in the elections in May for a new council. Councillors, who put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work, are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on decisions the council makes. Becoming a town councillor will allow you to engage with residents, groups and businesses, make decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward and become involved to ensure services are meeting your community’s needs. You can either stand as an independent or as a candidate for a group or political party. To find out more please contact: townmanager @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House, if you have any items to spare please drop by between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

CINEMA: The next film will be on Wednesday showing of Stan and Ollie, 7.30pm in the Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tickets are available from the Information Office at just £5.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by The INNA Charity, from 8.30am to noon.

KEMPTON HOUSE DAY CENTRE: For over 50’s Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 2pm lunch served at 12.30pm, £5 per day includes dinner, pudding, tea or coffee. Come and meet new people and enjoy a home cooked meal. Please call and book a dinner the day before on 01273 585984. Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 7NJ

THE PSALTY RINGERS: A group of handbell ringers, are looking for new members. You do not have to be able to read music but it helps. The group meets in the Charles Neville Room, Community House every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. For further details contact 01273 584725.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehaven@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning’s the café is organised by the charity Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Café. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. Our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre, It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm. The group is desperately looking for new volunteers.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaventown council.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

NEIGHBOURHOOD FIRST: Neighbourhood advisors can help and assist you to try and resolve a range of issues, such as dog fouling, fly-tipping, littering and street cleaning, abandoned vehicles, fallen trees. You can report the issues via; www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk /environmental-problems /neighbourhood-first/ or using the Smart phone app.