NOTICE OF ELECTION: An election is to be held for two councillors in East Ward and will be held on Thursday August 2. As a result of an uncontested election the two candidates for north ward were duly elected without a contest. PTC welcome new members Cllr Ian V Buchanan Independent UKIP and Sue Griffiths Independent.

SUMMER FAIR: The Mayor, Cllr Jackie Harrison-Hicks is inviting all residents and neighbours to the Town’s Summer Fair which will be held at Centenary Park tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm. The event is being supported by stalls and commercial stands. Thank you to our sponsors who have contributed towards the summer fair; the programme will be distributed during the week commencing July 9 to homes in Peacehaven. The youth Mayor, Fatma Bacha will be at the Selfie Frame stand, pop along and have a photo taken during the day. A fun day is guaranteed for all ages.

ADVICE SERVICE: Residents may be interested to know that NatWest bank have agreed to partner with PTC to bring an advice service on how to arrange and set up internet banking. Drop in surgeries have been arranged for Tuesdays July, 24 and 31 at Community House in the Pod room from 10am to noon. On July 24 a special presentation from the Air Ambulance will be in the Foyer of Community House from 10am to noon.

COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting will be on July 24, this will be a full council meeting held in the Anzac Room from 7.30pm.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society will be shown at community house, Meridian Centre at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

SATURDAY MARKET: Tomorrow the market at Community House will be closed due to the Summer Fair.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketin g@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

PEACEHAVEN WI: On a warm sunny day we welcomed one visitor to the July meeting, after which a report was given on our visit to the multi-award winning garden Driftwood, entirely created by Geoff Stonebanks. Amazingly he has 800 plants in a relatively small space, plus many artefacts hidden amongst the flowers. We were served with tea, coffee and delicious cakes, all made by Geoff.

We were later given an account of a visit to Denman College by one of our members who had studied the art of Blackwork Stitching. Very intricate but the result was most pleasing.

The afternoon speaker, Ann Chance OBE told us that when she was 9 years old she was given a book about Buffalo Bill which sparked off a longing to journey to the Rockies and elsewhere in the USA to take part in cattle driving. She was wearing her ‘cowgirl’ outfit complete with boots and spurs. At 64 she eventually started learning to ride a horse which resulted in many hilarious activities. However, she did finally realise her goal and did six cattle drives, which again gave us many laughs at her adventures. We marvelled at her courage and tenacity at what would appear to be a strenuous experience.

No meeting in August, the next is September 5. Se you then. (Joy Allen).