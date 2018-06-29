CASUAL VACANCIES: There are two casual vacancies for East ward as well as two casual vacancies in North ward. Further information can be found on our website:

MAYORS CHARITIES: The mayor will be raising funds this year for vital medical equipment for the town’s doctor’s surgeries.

FASHION SHOW: The Mayors Fashion Show on Friday June 22 was incredibly successful and also helped to raise funds for the mayors chosen charity.

SUMMER FAIR: Businesses in Peacehaven are being urged to sponsor the summer fair. Organisation for the summer fair at the Centenary Park on Saturday, July 14 from 11am to 4pm, is well underway. The event is being supported by stalls and commercial stands but the need for sponsorship is critical to make the whole fair come together, said the town councils Civic and Marketing Officer, Deborah Donovan. Thank all our sponsors who have contributed towards the summer fair. The Summer Fair programme will be distributed on the week commencing July 9 to homes in Peacehaven.

YOUTH MAYOR: The Youth Mayor (Fatma Bacha) recent Gala dinner for local dignitaries raised £246 for her chosen charities.

ADVICE SERVICE: Residents may be interested to know that NatWest bank have agreed to partner with PTC to bring an advice service on how to arrange and set up internet banking. Drop in surgeries have been arranged for Tuesdays July 3, 24 and 31, at Community House in the Pod room from 10am to noon.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The next council meeting will be on July 3. This will be an Leisure and Amenities meeting.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society will be shown at community house, Meridian Centre at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 18.

BINGO: The next Bingo will be on July 6 at 7pm.

SATURDAY MARKET: The market tomorrow will be organised by the 5th Brownies.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehave n@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town.