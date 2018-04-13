TOWN MEETING: Please come along to the Peacehaven Town Council Annual Meeting to hear about the council activities and projects we have been working on over the last few months. Held at Community House, Meridian Centre on Tuesday at 6pm. Residents will be able to hear from our Councillors, hear a presentation from Neighbourhood First and then invited for light refreshments after the meeting. Please ensure any questions you wish to ask are received by the office by midday on April 17.

HEALTHY LIVING DAY: On April 20, Peacehaven town council will be hosting a healthy living day event in the main meridian centre. If you would like to book a stall for your organisation or business please email; apprentice@peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk

COUNCIL MEETING: The annual town meeting will take place on April 17 (6pm). There will be a Policy and Finance meeting on April 24.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on April 18 when Darkest Hour will be shown. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: There will be no Bingo Sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays. Notice will be given in May if the new Mayor decides to host bingo sessions.

SATURDAY MARKET: Tomorrow the market will be organised by MENCAP.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group. E-mail cleanpeacehaven @gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Community House.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex. fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: President, Diane Salter, welcomed members to the April meeting at the Meridian centre, and after the minutes of the last meeting were read and agreed by everyone, she gave us suggestions for next years holiday, to be considered in due course.

A detailed report was read on the Annual Meeting of the East Sussex Federation held at the Hastings Centre on March 21. It was the first time we had made the journey to Hastings, but next year we hope to return to the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne, which has been closed for refurbishment.

Speaker for the afternoon was David Fitton who gave us a talk on gardening, with slides showing some of the beautiful gardens around the country. Mr Fitton was, he explained, a student at Wisley, which began a long career involved in all aspects of plants and flowers and at present is doing some work for Paradise Park in Newhaven. (Joy Allen).