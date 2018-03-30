PUBLIC PRESENTATIONS: Come along to the following Peacehaven and Telscombe Neighbourhood Plan public presentations, to let us know your views. Please come along for tea and cake. Peacehaven Community House: April 11, 9am to 3pm; April 12, 5pm to 8pm; April 12, 9am to noon; April 14, all day, April 17, 6pm to 9pm. Telscombe Civic Centre: April 16, 1pm to 3pm; April 17, 2pm to 4pm; April 18, 6pm to 9pm; April 23, 9am to 3pm. All welcome. Join us to imagine a better neighbourhood and help us make it happen.

HEALTHY LIVING DAY EVENTS: On April 20 Peacehaven town council will be hosting a healthy living day event in the main meridian centre. If you would like to book a stall for your organisation or business please email apprentice@peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Peacehaven horticultural society will host an Open Spring Show between 1pm and 3pm. Three classes, entry 50p per item entered. Flowers, a pot of spring bulbs; Baking, Simnel Cake; Handicraft, 1 metre of bunting for a special occasion or an Easter card.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: There will be a planning and highways meeting on April 10.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

CINEMA: The next film will be on April 18, when Darkest Hour will be shown. Tickets are available from the Information Office at £5.

BINGO: The next bingo sessions will be on Friday April 13 at 7pm and Wednesday April 18 at 2pm, at Community House, in aid of the Mayor’s charities.

SATURDAY MARKET: There will be no Saturday morning market tomorrow, however Peacehaven Horticultural Society will be hosting there spring show.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; E-mail cleanpeacehaven@gmail.com for details of the planned clean ups. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven council Facebook page.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Community House.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing@ peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex.fixmystreet.com