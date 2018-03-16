WRESTLING: On Saturday March 24, Peacehaven Town Council will be hosting a Wrestling Spectacular staring American TNA star Doug Williams. Tickets for the show are available from the Information Office at the Meridian Centre, telephone 01273 585493, priced £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Thanks to match sponsor Aquarius Solutions. Tickets sales are in aid of the mayors charities.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On Saturday March 31, Peacehaven Horticultural Society will host an Open Spring Show between 1pm to 3pm. Three classes, entry 0.50p per item entered. 1, Flowers, pot of spring bulbs; 2. Baking, Simnel Cake; 3, Handicraft, 1 metre of bunting for a special occasion or an Easter card.

MP SURGERIES: These will take place every other week, from 10am to noon at Community House, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle. The surgeries are on an appointment basis only, contact 01273 550121 or email Lloyd@russell-moyle.co.uk

FOOD BANK: The Mayor of Peacehaven is supporting the SCDA food bank which serves clients from Peacehaven and neighbouring towns. Peacehaven Town Council has set up a donation basket in the foyer of Community House.

LITTER PICKING: Organised by the newly formed Clean Peacehaven volunteer group; The Great British Spring Clean is a campaign with a simple aim, which is to bring the country together to clear up the little that blights our towns, villages, countryside and beaches. E-mail cleanpeacehaven @gmail.com for details of the planned clean up. Please see the Peacehaven Town Council website for further details.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Keep an eye out for consultation meetings on www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk or Peacehaven Council Facebook page.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Community House.

COMMUNITY CAFE: Now open six mornings, in the foyer, Community House, Meridian Centre. Tea, coffee, egg, bacon, sausage sandwiches and cooked breakfasts available. Run by local charities. Monday and Wednesday morning the community café is organised by Sussex Pet Rescue.

KNOW DEMENTIA: Memory Moments Cafe. Everyone welcome especially those with memory problems and their family supporter. Every Friday from 10am to 1pm, Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club provides free, weekly, social tea clubs with a mission to combat loneliness and isolation in older age. We run clubs in Telscombe, Kemp Town, Saltdean, Seaford and in January we launched our Peacehaven club in the Meridian Centre. It runs every Monday, 2pm to 4pm.

E-NEWS: Sign up to our online E-News magazine at http://www.peacehaven towncouncil.gov.uk/ for monthly updates on what is happening within council and around the town. If you would like to advertise in our Enews, please email civicandmarketing @peacehaventowncouncil.gov.uk

FIX MY STREET: If you have any street issues please report the problem via https://eastsussex. fixmystreet.com

PEACEHAVEN WI: Thank goodness the weather was greatly improved and we had a very well attended March meeting. Everyone enjoyed an excellent ploughman’s lunch prior to the business of the afternoon.

This month’s speaker was our old friend Graham Albon, who pointed out that this was his tenth visit to our WI. As you can tell we find his talks very interesting and today was no exception. Mr Albon said that Travel Broadens the Mind – the title of his talk, and after briefly telling us of his trips to more than 40 countries he showed slides of various different parts of the world, explaining in detail each picture. We were left with a fascinating glimpse into many diverse lands ranging from Iceland to Japan.

We follow that next month with something nearer home, ie Gardening, on April 4. Do come and join us. (Joy Allen).