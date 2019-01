Join the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital: for ‘A Wine Tasting with a Difference – A Battle of the Bottles’ on Friday 1 March 2019 at 7.30 pm in the Restaurant at the Eastbourne DGH. £25 per person. Booking is essential on 01323 438236.

We are also holding a quiz: The details are: Quiz Night Friday 15 March 2019 at 7 pm in the Fishermen’s Club, Grand Parade Eastbourne. Teams of up to 7 people. £10 per person to include hot food. Booking is essential on 01323 438236.