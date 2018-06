The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital: are holding a Cream Tea and Summer Fair at East Dean and Friston Village Hall on Sunday 17 June from 1.30 – 4.30 pm.

Entry to the fair is free – stalls include: Cakes, Plants, Pimms, Jewellery, Cards, Flowers, Stamps, Toiletries and Books. Teas from £5 – choose from a selection of homemade cakes or have a traditional cream tea. The Grand Draw Raffle will take place at 4 pm with the chance to win £1,000. All money raised going to support the Eastbourne DGH.