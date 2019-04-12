NAME THAT SONG: Haven Harmonies, the community choral group for Newhaven, are launching a fund-raising campaign aimed at the £100,00 the town’s Hillcrest Centre needs for interior improvements with a note-able event. It is called A Choir and Quiz Night and takes place on Saturday May 11 at the Centre’s Main Hall when the Haven Harmonies choir will sing songs on which general knowledge questions will be based for competing teams of up to six players.

Tickets cost £5 per person and are available from the office at the Hillcrest or from members of the choir including Marian Stanley on email: maraianstanley43@gmail.com. There will also be a quality raffle on the night and everybody is invited to bring their own drinks and nibbles. Doors open at 7pm for a £7.30pm prompt start.