FOLK FESTIVAL: Well, time is doing it’s usual trick of flying by and it will soon be the time of year again for the annual fabulous RNLI Newhaven Sovereign Seas Folk Festival, this year taking place on Sunday March 31 at Newhaven Social Club, 2-4 Chapel Street. Please note the change of venue. The masterful music entertainment is being condensed to just one day this year and we are looking forward to a Sovereign Seas super Sunday at the Social Club. There’s plenty of room to accommodate everyone wishing to come along to enjoy the day and the ticket prices are incredibly reasonable at only £8 for the afternoon and £8 for the evening, with an all day ticket only £14, fantastic.

NAME THAT SONG: Haven Harmonies, the community choral group for Newhaven, are launching a fund-raising campaign aimed at the £100,00 the town’s Hillcrest Centre needs for interior improvements with a note-able event. It is called A Choir and Quiz Night and takes place on Saturday May 11 at the Centre’s Main Hall when the Haven Harmonies choir will sing songs on which general knowledge questions will be based for competing teams of up to six players. Tickets cost £5 per person and are available from the office at the Hillcrest or from members of the choir including Marian Stanley on email: maraianstanley43@gmail.com. There will also be a quality raffle on the night and everybody is invited to bring their own drinks and nibbles. Doors open at 7pm for a £7.30pm prompt start.