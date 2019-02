JUMBLE SALE: At South Heighton Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon, to raise funds for the village hall and South Heighton Bonfire Society. 30p admission. Refreshments available.

BINGO: At South Heighton Village Hall on Monday. 8pm start, doors open at 7.30pm. Cash prizes and raffle, tea/coffee/soft drinks on sale. £5 entry.