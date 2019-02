QUIZ NIGHT: The Newhaven Twinning Association are holding a quiz night and supper today, Friday, at 7pm.

The quiz will be held at the 3rd Newhaven Scout HQ, Fort Road. Entry to the quiz costs £7.50 per person which includes supper but please bring your own drinks and glass. Teams of up to six people. Please reserve your teams space with Norman Hopson on 01273 588193 or norman.hopson@btinternet.com