TALK: Wednesday June 27, 7.15pm Newhaven Fort. Newhaven Cemetery Uncovered by Ian Everest. Find out about the establishment of the cemetery and about some of the locals buried there: a fascinating insight into Victorian social history.

There are also many links to Newhaven’s maritime past and the part it played during two World Wars. Doors open at 7pm, talk begins at 7.15pm. Tickets £6 to include refreshments. Website: https://www.newhavenfort.org.uk