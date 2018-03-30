RNLI NEWHAVEN: Sovereign Seas Folk Festival, 2pm/7.30pm April 7 and 1.30pm on April 8 at RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat House, Riverside, West Quay.

Now celebrating it’s 5th consecutive year, the Folk Festival continues to attract high profile performers to the intimate and enchanting venues, supporting RNLI Newhaven. With three concerts, two on Saturday and one on Sunday at 1.30pm. Tickets for individual concerts are available or an all weekend ticket for all events/concerts is just £18. Support your local lifeboat.