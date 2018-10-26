supporters of St Wilfrid’s Hospice: are holding their 35th Xmas Bazaar on Saturday, 3rd November at the Parish Hall, Meads Street from 10.00am – 12 noon. Entrance £1.00 which includes coffee and biscuits. Crafts, cakes, raffle, hospice goods, gifts, books etc will be available.

Cercle Francais d’Eastbourne: The next meeting of the Cercle Francais d’Eastbourne will be on Friday 26th October 2018 at All Saints Church Hall, Grange Road, at 7.15pm. This will be a talk by Frances Stenlake on “Maurice Haina du Fretay Aviateur Breton”

The Cercle Francais welcomes new members, people who are interested in French culture and wish to practice or improve their spoken French. For information about the club please call 01323 722256 or visit www.cf-eastbourne.com